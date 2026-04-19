Chinese food giant COFCO to build Brazil’s largest soybean crushing complex

The state-owned China Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) is significantly expanding its footprint in Brazil, with plans to create the country’s largest soybean crushing complex according to a report by energy news website CPG.

COFCO International, the overseas arm of the conglomerate, will invest more than 2 billion reais (approximately US$400 million) to expand its existing processing plant in Rondonópolis, Brazil’s Mato Grosso state. Local authorities say the investment is expected to be completed by early 2028.

COFCO is China’s largest food processor, manufacturer, and trader, and one of Asia’s leading agribusiness companies. The group plays a crucial role in China’s domestic grain supply chain and is a major global trader of soybeans, corn, and other commodities.

[See more: China leans on Brazilian soybeans amid trade uncertainties]

The investment programme will double the factory’s existing crushing capacity. Currently, the facility processes around 4,500 tonnes of soybeans per day. Following the expansion, the daily capacity is projected to increase to approximately 10,000 tonnes, transforming the site into the largest soybean crushing complex in the country.

The Rondonópolis plant produces key products for global feed and energy supply chains, including soybean meal, soybean oil, and biodiesel, which are also vital for Brazil’s domestic market.

The facility’s expansion will strengthen COFCO’s existing industrial structure in Rondonópolis, which is a major agribusiness hub in central-west Brazil. The municipality, nicknamed the “Capital of Agribusiness,” is crucial for production, storage, and logistics.