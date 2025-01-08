Brazil becomes the world’s largest cotton exporter as production surges

Brazilian agricultural commodities enjoyed a banner year in 2024. The world’s leading beef and chicken exporter saw growth in both industries while also securing the top spot in cotton exports – displacing the US, which had held the top slot for 30 years.

According to the Centre for Advanced Studies on Applied Economics (CEPEA), consistent expansion of cotton production in recent years, along with declines in the US, allowed Brazil to become the world’s third-largest producer and largest exporter of the commodity. Brazil expanded its cotton growing area 16.9 percent during the 2023-24 season, reaching the highest levels since 1991-92, and a record output of 3.7 million tons.

The cattle sector meanwhile shows no signs of slowing down, reports Reuters, with indications that the industry may break new records in 2025.

Beef exports jumped more than 26 percent in 2024, to 2.89 million tons and US$12.8 billion in sales. Nearly half of that was purchased by China alone, helping drive a 22-percent increase in beef revenue, according to government data.

Chicken exports saw more modest growth of 3 percent to 5.29 million tons in 2024, the result of a “challenging year” for the industry, although CEPEA also noted that chicken meat had “regained competitiveness against beef in 2024.” Industry insiders anticipate that 2025 will prove even better as lower feed prices and a weak Brazilian currency bolster exports.

Brazilian cotton, meanwhile, looks set to benefit from greater profitability, “making it the preferred choice for second crop planting,” according to the US Department of Agriculture, which estimates that Brazil’s planted area will again break records in the 2024-25 season.