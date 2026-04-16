Pope’s visit set to boost religious tourism in Angola

The pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, is scheduled to visit Angola from 18 to 21 April as part of a wider tour of Africa that includes stops in Algeria, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea. On 19 April, the head of the Catholic Church will lead a Eucharistic celebration at the Shrine of Muxima, a location over 130 kilometres outside of central Luanda, Portugal’s Observador newspaper reports.

The Marian shrine, one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa, is situated in the Quiçama municipality of Icolo e Bengo province, resting on the banks of the Kwanza River, Angola’s longest waterway. Founded in 1599, the shrine annually attracts thousands of pilgrims devoted to Mama Muxima, a title referring to Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. The word “Muxima” translates to “heart” in Kimbundu, an Angolan language.

Governor Auzilio Jacob of Icolo e Bengo province expects the Pope’s visit to have enormous spiritual significance for local residents and serve as a crucial catalyst for religious tourism in Angola. The governor stated that the presence of the Catholic leader will draw global attention to the heavily Catholic region, and increase world interest in Muxima and its basilica currently under construction.

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The town of Muxima, recently visited by Angolan President João Lourenço, is undergoing major redevelopment, including the construction of the basilica, a pilgrims’ square, and supporting infrastructure. Jacob estimated that both the basilica and the square will be completed within a year.

The new basilica is designed to accommodate 4,600 worshippers, while the square is set to hold approximately 200,000 pilgrims. This development, coinciding with the Pope’s visit, opens a new gateway for tourism, particularly religious tourism, in Icolo e Bengo province.

Angola is a predominantly Christian nation, estimated to have a population of around 40 million people in 2026. The country maintains one of the largest Catholic populations in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the most recent national census in 2014, 41 percent of Angolans – roughly 17 million people – are Roman Catholic.