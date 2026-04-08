Angola flood deaths rise as rescue race intensifies

Torrential rain over recent days has caused widespread deadly flooding in Angola, severely impacting the capital, Luanda, and other regions, according to multiple media reports. Emergency relief organisations have confirmed at least 45 deaths across Luanda and the central city of Benguela, with over 34,000 residents affected and many unaccounted for.

The devastation has hit Benguela the hardest, recording 26 fatalities, followed by Luanda with 19. According to a statement released by the Civil Protection and Fire Service, at least 17 people have also sustained injuries. Local radio station Radio Solidária reported four additional deaths in Cuanza-Sul province, bringing its total count to 33 fatalities.

The deluge has decimated infrastructure, including thousands of private homes and public facilities. Damage reported includes ruined roads and bridges, fallen trees, and downed electric poles. A critical issue is the collapse of a bridge pillar on the Hâlo River, which has halted all traffic between the provinces of Benguela and Huambo.

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President João Lourenço has expressed grief over the loss of life. In a statement, he highlighted extensive damage, noting houses that have been flooded or collapsed, cut-off roadways, and compromised essential services such as water systems.

He described the country’s efforts as a “race against the clock” to find survivors and provide necessary medical attention to those caught up in the disaster. He confirmed that the government was mobilising various state agencies to offer aid to victims and manage the crisis.

Heavy seasonal rains are common in southern Africa, and neighbouring nations such as Zambia and Namibia have also recently contended with fatal floods. Angola experienced similarly severe flooding in 2023, which affected 15 of its 18 provinces, resulting in 30 deaths and impacting more than 116,000 people.