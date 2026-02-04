Angola injects nearly US$6 billion into developing cruise tourism

Angola has unveiled a US$5.9 million maritime and cruise tourism development scheme expected to generate revenues exceeding US$50 million by 2027, reports digital news outlet Ver Angola.

Just shy of 21,000 cruisegoers have visited Angola since 2013, the country welcoming five ships a year on average. Those figures are expected to increase significantly under the new scheme, aiming to consolidate Angola’s position as an emerging maritime tourism destination in Africa.

According to a presidential decree accessed by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, officials project visitor numbers to ramp-up over the next three seasons, beginning at 2,500 in the 2025-26 season, 3,000 the following season and 4,000 in 2027-28. Total revenue projections of US$50.4 million for the period are based on 70 percent of passengers disembarking at national ports and spending an average of US$90 per day, largely in restaurants, retail, excursions and cultural activities.

The new project aims to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by nearly 300 percent by 2030, compared to 2022, targeting 2.5 percent of GDP as part of the nation’s economic diversification strategy.

Four key pillars serve to support these ambitious goals, the most important of which is strengthening port infrastructure and logistics. Angola aims to rehabilitate and adapt ports in Luanda, Lobito and Namibe to receive cruise ships, while also strengthening support services, access roads and connections to major tourist attractions.

The second pillar focuses on making tourism offerings more attractive and diverse, including the development of cultural, historical and natural itineraries to appeal to a broad range of travellers. Support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) linked to handicrafts, catering and tourism entertainment aims to increase both the length of stay and visitor spending.

International promotion and partnership form the third pillar, including participating in specialised international trade fairs and promotional actions that target tour operators and cruise companies. Safety, hospitality and passenger experience make up the final pillar. Angola aims to strengthen port and tourism security, align with international industry standards and simplify visa procedures.

Official estimates project a nearly 80 percent increase in temporary jobs associated with the industry by 2027, compared to the 2022-25 period, totalling 6,955. Hospitality, restaurants, transport, commerce and cultural activities, particularly in port cities, are expected to see direct and indirect impacts.