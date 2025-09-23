Aman launch marks ‘historic moment’ in Mozambican tourism

Leading luxury hospitality brand Aman is launching its first sub-Saharan Africa resort in southern Mozambique, putting the country on the luxury tourism map, reports the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo inaugurated the 8.6-billion-metical (US$140 million) project in southern Gaza Province last Wednesday, hailing the investment as a “transformative” step for the country’s tourism sector.

The hospitality group is partnering with Impact Preservation Partners and the Karingani Holding Company to build resorts in Karingani Game Reserve, a 147,000-hectare private reserve the borders South Africa’s Kruger National Park, and the proposed Pomene National Reserve, a sprawling 695,000 hectares of pristine marine and terrestrial environments along the coast.

“To be chosen over countless global destinations is a clear signal: Mozambique is a land of opportunity and a secure, welcoming environment for world-class investment,” Chapo said at the launch.

Aman Karingani, set to open in 2028, will be located within one of the largest transfrontier conservation areas in the world, offering a rich, diverse ecosystem to rival some of the most celebrated African safari destinations.

The resort will include 30 small standalone pavilions, each boasting a covered deck and private pool, as well as larger branded residences with up to six bedrooms. Anchored by a main lodge with an outdoor swimming pool, the property will also feature several dining concepts and an Aman spa.

“This project isn’t just about resorts or elite travel – it’s about legacy and inclusion,” Chapo stressed at the launch. “Alongside the 300-plus employees already hired, the initiative has created over 400 jobs, installed six water supply systems, built sanitation infrastructure, distributed agricultural equipment, and provided training in hospitality and wildlife management to 23 young people from nearby communities, who studied in South Africa.”

The president also announced that Massingir airfield, about an hour’s drive from Karingani, would be developed to increase access to the region, becoming a gateway for international tourists and a logistics hub for agricultural and livestock exports.

“Development is not done against nature, but with nature and for the people. This investment is about communities, identity, and sustainability,” he added.