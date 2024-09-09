Super typhoon Yagi dissipates after claiming dozens of lives

Super typhoon Yagi finally dissipated on Sunday, with Vietnam’s meteorological agency downgrading the deadly storm to a tropical depression, Reuters reports.

Yagi killed at least 14 people in northern Vietnam, 20 in the Philippines and four across three southern Chinese provinces (where it also injured at least 95). The typhoon, which started forming on 31 August, blew past Hong Kong and Macao on Thursday night – raising a typhoon signal no.8 in both SARs – and made landfall in both Hainan and Guangdong provinces on Friday.

Yagi was the world’s second-strongest tropical cyclone this year and the strongest storm to hit China’s south coast in a decade.

More than 1.2 million people in Hainan, Guangdong and the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region were impacted by the typhoon.

Yagi’s violent gales and heavy rains caused landslides, wide-spread power outages and major floods everywhere it made landfall. Almost a million people in China were relocated ahead of its arrival, AP reported.



China’s top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, has allocated 200 million yuan (US$28.2 million) for disaster relief in impacted parts of the country, with a focus on repairing roads, bridges and dams and restoring schools, hospitals and other public facilities.