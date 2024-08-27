Hilton aims to open 100 new hotels in China every year

Global hotel operator Hilton aims to add at least 100 new establishments to its China stock annually, over the next few years, the South China Morning Post reports – citing the company’s Greater China and Mongolia president, Qian Jin.

According to Qian, the global group was on track to open a new hotel every two days in the mainland in the future. The Post said that this “bullish” attitude showed that Hilton believed in the growth potential of mainland China’s leisure travel market.

Not all Hilton-operated hotels are Hiltons. The company also owns the brands Conrad, Waldorf Astoria, Canopy, DoubleTree and others, catering to a variety of budgets and preferences.

The operator currently has 700 hotels across the mainland, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Qian said that the “niche brands” were seeing particularly high demand from tourists. “We have to fine-tune those brands as we move to some specific destinations to capture the growth opportunities.”

President of Hilton Asia-Pacific, Alan Watts, said Hilton was “the fastest-growing international hotel company in China” and that one in every three hotel rooms under construction in the mainland belonged to one or another of its brands.

Out of all the international hotel groups operating in China, Hilton has the second largest number of properties. InterContinental tops the list with 740 hotels.