China wins World Athletics Member Federation Award 2025

China has been awarded the prestigious World Athletics Member Federation Award 2025, recognising the Chinese Athletics Association as one of the year’s most accomplished national federations.

The World Athletics Executive Board selected China from six shortlisted candidates after it demonstrated excellence across five key areas: institutional innovation, event enhancement, youth development, gender equality, and commercial collaboration.

Hosting major championships and growing grassroots participation

China successfully hosted two World Athletics Series events in 2025 – the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing and the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou. The nation also welcomed Diamond League meetings in Xiamen and Shaoxing/Keqiao, three Platinum Label road races, and a World Race Walking Tour Gold event.

Beyond elite competition, the Chinese Athletics Association organised hundreds of track and field and road events nationwide, attracting more than six million participants.

“This honour is a full recognition of our work,” the federation said in a statement. “The successful hosting of the Nanjing World Athletics Indoor Championships and the Guangzhou World Athletics Relays demonstrated to the world China’s professional event-organising capabilities and boundless passion for athletics.”

The federation also made progress in gender equality by increasing female athlete and official representation and by conducting training courses that certified 346 officials at the World Athletics Bronze Level. A partnership with China Mobile enhanced road racing through improved branding and technology.

Looking ahead, China will host the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing and the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Yangzhou.

Last Sunday, World Athletics announced the remaining award winners, including the 2025 World Athletes of the Year and Rising Stars.