Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater China

China ramps up efforts in resource security

An official report released at last week’s China Mining Conference and Exhibition highlighted promising discoveries of critical mineral reserves
  • Deposits of limestone, graphite, gold and lithium were among the finds, with breakthroughs also made in oil and gas exploration

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

21 Oct 2024
China ramps up efforts in resource security
China ramps up efforts in resource security
Oil wells seen at sunrise near Daqing in Heilongjiang province, northeast China – Photo by Dashu Xinganling

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

21 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 21 Oct 2024, 7:52 am

A new document from China’s Ministry of Natural Resources highlights major breakthroughs in the discovery of critical mineral reserves as well as oil and gas exploration, CGTN and the South China Morning Post report.

The discoveries, which took place last year, were thanks to increased investment in the effort to boost self-reliance and energy security – in turn, part of Beijing’s drive to protect the country’s national security. 

The report was released at last week’s China Mining Conference and Exhibition, held in north China’s Tianjin Municipality. 

[See more: Chinese firm acquires 70 percent stake in Mozambique’s graphite assets]

It noted that of the 124 mineral deposits discovered in 2023, 16 were limestone (used in construction, including cement production) and 10 were graphite (a critical component of lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles).

In terms of oil and gas exploration, breakthroughs were made in new layers and zones in large oil and gas basins such as Tarim and Junggar in northwestern China, and Bohai Bay off the country’s northeastern coast.

The report also said that significant progress had been made in coal, copper, gold, lithium and phosphorite explorations.

UPDATED: 21 Oct 2024, 7:52 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend