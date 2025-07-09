Zhuhai unveils 122 new touristic offerings for the summer

Zhuhai’s authorities presented a total of 112 touristic offerings at their “Zhuhai Summer Cultural Tourism Products and Cultural Tourism Model” press conference on Friday. The collection, which features ten new travel itineraries, is part of the city’s “Cultural Tourism + AI” initiative.

The tour routes were selected to highlight Zhuhai’s natural and cultural beauty, officials said. The rest of the offerings included performances, sporting events, and exhibitions, designed to showcase Zhuhai’s character as a “vibrant city, innovative city, beautiful city and city of shared prosperity.”

The move comes after another selection of 10 tour routes were introduced last year.

Known officially as “China’s Excellent Tourism City,” Zhuhai has a growing tourism industry. It’s especially popular with visitors from Macao and Hong Kong, welcoming 350,000 visitors from the two SARs monthly, according to official statistics.

More recently, investments in infrastructure such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have further contributed to these statistics. In the first six months of 2024, 11.3 million travellers entered Zhuhai through the bridge, almost a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

During the press conference, the Zhuhai Media Group also released its Zhuhai Culture and Tourism Model, which aims to integrate information on attractions, personalised recommendations, and itineraries to facilitate ease of planning.