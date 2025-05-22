Same-day visitors to Macao surged 30 percent year-on-year in April

Visitor numbers continue to rise in Macao, with April seeing an overall year-on-year increase of 18.9 percent – bringing the month’s total to 3,092,791, according to the latest official figures.

Same-day visitors totalled 1,755,592, a year-on-year leap of 30.1 percent, while those staying at least one night (1,337,199) experienced a more modest increase of 6.9 percent.

Compared with April 2024, the average length of stay decreased by 0.1 day to 1.1 days. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.

Analysed by source, visitors from mainland China increased by 22.4 percent year-on-year to 2,126,212. The number of mainlanders travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,064,231) grew by 34.1 percent; visitors from the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area (1,346,743) went up by 34.1 percent overall, with those from neighbouring Zhuhai increasing by a whopping 63 percent.

Visitors from Hong Kong (659,844) and Taiwan (76,721) went up by 13.4 percent and 4.4 percent year-on-year respectively.

International visitors in April rose by 10.5 percent year-on-year, totalling 230,014. Among Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (43,097), Thailand (20,463) and Indonesia (19,656) rose by 20.2 percent, 24.1 percent and 0.4 percent year-on-year respectively, while those from Malaysia (14,776) and Singapore (7,888) decreased by 17.6 percent and 8.7 percent.

Visitors from India (12,485) and Japan (8,646) rose by 50 percent and 4.1 percent respectively, while those from South Korea (37,215) dropped by 0.7 percent. Visitors from the US (13,429) went up by 4.3 percent year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, the number of visitors arriving by land (2,539,548 or 82.1 percent of the total) grew by 26.2 percent year-on-year in April, with those using the Hengqin port surging by over 50 percent. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (316,999) increased by just 0.5 percent year-on-year, and those arriving by air (236,244) dropped by 13.4 percent.

In the first four months of 2025, a total of 12,955,456 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 12.9 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors (7,578,976) and overnight visitors (5,376,480) grew by 23.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.