Zhuhai aims to grow its economy by up to 5.5 percent in 2026

Zhuhai is targeting gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5 to 5.5 percent this year, according to a 2026 government work report presented at the sixth session of the city’s 10th Municipal People’s Congress, which ran from 10 to 12 February.

In his delivery of the report on Tuesday, Zhuhai mayor Wu Zetong noted that the city’s GDP hit a value of 457.31 billion yuan (US$66.27 billion) in 2025, up 2.7 percent year-on-year.

According to official figures cited by Nanfang Daily, growth was registered across various segments of the economy. Retail sales jumped 1.7 percent, while the total value of foreign trade rose by 3.4 percent. By contrast, the amount of fixed asset investment dipped by 31.6 percent.

The report also revealed that Zhuhai’s average GDP per capita last year had broken the 180,000 yuan mark (US$26,084), putting it second in Guangdong province.

During the closing ceremony yesterday, representatives passed a number of resolutions that set the agenda for 2026, including measures relating to the government’s work report, the economy, social development and the 2026 budget.

Approval was given to the 2026 targets, which included boosting the value of industries above a designated size by 6 percent, increasing the value of fixed assets by 5 percent, raising the retail volume by 6 percent and strengthening foreign trade by 3 percent.

Zhuhai Xinwen said a resolution also called for the authorities to fully support the second phase development of Hengqin and growth in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

“We will put economic development at the centre, prioritise the promotion of high quality development, treat reform and innovation as our fundamental drivers, and designate the fulfilment of people’s growing need for a better life as our primary objective,” the report stated.

[See more: Guangdong’s GDP grew 3.9 percent in 2025, topping China’s list for 37 straight years]

As part of the 10th Municipal People’s Congress, five Zhuhai departmental heads also fronted the cameras on Wednesday to discuss the work over the past year, as well as their goals for 2026.

Huang Nanyin, the head of the Zhuhai Science and Technology Innovation Bureau, pointed out that Zhuhai’s R&D spending had reached 4.57 percent of GDP in 2025, putting the city in second place across Guangdong.

Looking ahead, Huang stated his department listed a variety of goals, including boosting the city’s technology innovation capabilities and actively participating in the construction of the GBA National Technology Innovation Centre.

Meanwhile, Min Yuntong, the head of the Zhuhai Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, stated that the city received 59.09 million visitors in 2025 and generated 73.37 billion yuan (US$10.63 billion) in tourism income. He mentioned that the government intended to continue the successful staging of branded events such as the Strawberry Music Festival, and the Zhuhai Marathon.

At the same time, Min noted that Zhuhai is intending to work with Hong Kong and Macao to create a combined, world-class tourism destination, with the authorities focusing on areas such as GBA multi-destination tourism and the hosting of competitions under the “one game, three places” model.

In total, 255 out of 271 representatives attended the sixth session of the 10th Municipal People’s Congress of Zhuhai. Participants included Chen Yong, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhuhai Municipal Committee, and Wang Kaizhou, the chair of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the China People’s Political Consultative Conference.