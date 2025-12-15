Construction commences on new UM campus in Hengqin

A ceremony to mark the construction of the University of Macau’s (UM) new campus in Hengqin was held last Friday. In a statement, UM said the new facility would support “deeper Macao-Hengqin integration” and was expected to “strengthen efforts to develop Macao and Hengqin into a hub for top international talent.”

Officiating guests included Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai; Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the central government’s Liaison Office; and Yonghua Song, rector of UM. Other top officials, along with representatives from other Macao higher education institutions and various community sectors also attended the ceremony.

The new campus, expected to be completed in 2029, will house the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Information Science and Computing, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Faculty of Design. UM will also build “an innovative, multidisciplinary research platform” on the new campus to support future development, the statement said.

In an address to the gathering, Song outlined several key objectives for UM’s future: integrating its two cross‑border campuses; strengthening research and innovation capabilities; becoming a hub for top international talent; and supporting the integration of Macao and Hengqin and contributing to the diversification of Macao’s economy.

The new UM campus in Hengqin will cover a land area of approximately 375,600 square metres, with a total gross floor area of 831,000 square metres. Construction is expected to take about three years, with a partial opening planned for 2028 and full completion in 2029.

The campus will include a central teaching building, a sports complex, an international exchange centre, and residential facilities for students and staff, along with a range of supporting facilities.