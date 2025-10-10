Hong Kong is the world’s only city with 5 universities in THE’s top 100 ranking

Five universities from Hong Kong have been placed within the top 100 of the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Macao’s neighbouring SAR is currently the only city in the world with this tally, China Daily reports.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) led the local institutions, climbing two spots to 33rd globally. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) also ranked within the top 50, securing 41st place. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology saw a significant rise to 58th.

City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Polytechnic University complete the top 100 group, ranked 75th and 83rd respectively. All eight of the city’s government-subsidised universities achieved their highest-ever positions in the ranking.

A Hong Kong Education Bureau spokesman described the results as “encouraging” evidence of the sector’s efforts to excel. “The results also demonstrate the significant strides made by the Special Administrative Region government in establishing Hong Kong as an international education hub,” they added.

In Macao, the University of Macau (UM) entered THE’s top 150 for the first time – coming in at 145th, up from 180th. The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) held onto its position in the 251-300 band, while the City University of Macau debuted in the ranking in the 601-800 cohort.

THE is a UK publication compiling a widely observed ranking of the world’s universities annually. It held its Asia Universities Summit in Macao earlier this year.