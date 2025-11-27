Criminal probe launched as Hong Kong residential fire leaves at least 44 dead

Finger pointing continues in Hong Kong this morning as firefighters continue to battle a massive residential blaze that has left at least 44 dead, dozens injured including 45 seriously, and more than 270 missing. The tragedy is the subject of widespread local and international reporting.

Law enforcement officials suspect that materials used in the renovation of the Wang Fuk Court estate in the northern suburb of Tai Po – including styrofoam window seals, plastic sheeting and tarpaulin – were substandard and helped to fuel the blaze, which at its height raged across seven 31-storey buildings, containing nearly 2,000 residential units. Flames were first reported on Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly.

Residents said fire alarms did not work and many were only alerted to the fire by neighbours or security guards knocking on their doors.

Hard questions are also being asked about the safety of the bamboo scaffolding that is a visual icon of the city and universally used in construction projects in Hong Kong. Multiple images show the scaffolding going up like firewood in the tinder-dry weather conditions that prevail at this time of year.

Police say the renovations at Wang Fuk Court were being carried out by Prestige Construction and Engineering and a criminal probe is underway.

Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee told media that “Police have reason to believe that the company’s responsible persons were grossly negligent, which led to the incident and caused the fire to spread rapidly, resulting in serious casualties.”

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

With the blaze under partial control, firefighters are now able to enter the upper levels of some of the buildings and begin the search for survivors. A total of 26 rescue teams are at work and intend to have the estate fully searched by nightfall. Hundreds of residents passed the night in temporary shelters.

Hong Kong’s top official, Chief Executive John Lee, described the fire as a “massive catastrophe.” President Xi Jinping has offered his condolences and called for “all-out efforts” to minimise injuries and losses.