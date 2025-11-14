Shenzhen Bay Culture Park opens with free entry until 22 November

Shenzhen’s highly anticipated new cultural landmark, the Shenzhen Bay Culture Park, has officially opened. The park offers the public free entry until 22 November, according to multiple media reports.

Located in the Houhai centre of Nanshan District, the sprawling 182,000-square-metre complex is designed by the acclaimed MAD Architects, led by Ma Yansong. The plaza is inspired by seaside boulders and the concept of the Chinese saying 「水落石出」, which translates to “water receding to reveal stones”.

Its cluster of nine white rock-like structures, which bear a resemblance to Apple’s AirPods, have earned the playful nickname “AirPods Building” online. They are nestled between the city and the bay, with grassy rooftop slopes connecting to the adjacent Talent Park.

The facility integrates a North Hall, South Hall, and a Theme Hall, offering over 50,000 square metres of exhibition space, and features four floors above ground and three below ground. Its highest space reaches 30 metres.

According to ArchDaily, the unique gallery can showcase large-scale installations, videos, multi-media, and performances while delivering captivating architectural spatial effects.

There are nine exhibition halls, and highlights include the free permanent “DESIGN100” gallery, showcasing over a hundred innovative everyday objects. There are also thematic exhibits that explore the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Additionally, the park also features an international exhibition zone with works by renowned artists like British artist Anthony McCall.

Reservations are required and can be made via the “Shenzhen Bay Culture Park DBAY” (深圳灣文化廣場DBAY) WeChat account. The park is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry at 5 pm.