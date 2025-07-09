A consensus was reached yesterday between Macao, Hong Kong and Guangdong on how to facilitate intercity for the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities in November and December.

According to multiple media reports, the deputy director of the Games’ organising committee, Zhang Zhihua, anticipates that around 9,000 athletes will be crossing checkpoints between the cities during the competitions, including 6,000 mainland competitors and 3,000 sportspersons from the SARs.

A seamless transition between jurisdictions is especially important for athletes participating in multi-city events like bicycle races, officials said.

There will also be a special lane for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities to speed up the customs clearance at designated ports, mainly at Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao Airport, Shenzhen Bay, West Kowloon, Hengqin and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

[See more: Macao to participate in 19 competitive events at the 15th National Games]

Additionally, a “green channel” for ticket holders will streamline travel, while a “no-document” clearance system at Hengqin will allow pre-registered athletes to use facial recognition for entry.

Ticket holders will be able to navigate quickly around the Greater Bay Area, Zhang pledged.

Macao is scheduled to take part in 19 competitive and 12 mass participation events at the 15th National Games from 9 to 21 November. The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities will take place from 8 to 11 December and Macao will take place in 10 intellectual disability category events.

Both games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.