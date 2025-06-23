Macao makes its debut on the Global Muslim Travel Index

Macao has been included for the first time this year on the world-leading Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) published by CrescentRating and Mastercard.

Among non-Muslim destinations, the SAR is ranked fifth globally in the Muslim women-friendly travel destination category, 16th in the overall ranking as a Muslim-friendly destination, and as one of the top Muslim-friendly accessible destinations.

This annual index ranks global destinations based on their efforts to accommodate Muslim travellers. The inclusion of Macao in the GMTI 2025 is evident of the city’s efforts to lure more Muslim travellers in spite of several obstacles – including its casino-centric identity (gambling is forbidden in Islam) and the shortage of halal dining and prayer facilities.

The MGTO has launched several initiatives to make inroads into the Muslim market, such as launching a Muslim travel guide earlier this year and featuring a “Halal Horizons” pavilion during the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) in April.

A seminar entitled “CrescentRating Certified: Muslim-Friendly Hotel Grading” was also held during MITE.

Such efforts to diversify sources of visitors stem from Macao’s aim to reduce its overwhelming dependence on mainland Chinese tourists. However, the city has a long way to go before it can catch up with neighbouring SAR Hong Kong, which was described as a “standout” destination in the GMTI and achieved third place in the overall ranking.