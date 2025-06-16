Hong Kong hailed as a ‘standout’ destination in Muslim travel index

Hong Kong has been described as a “standout” destination in the 2025 Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), achieving third place in a ranking of tourism hotspots in countries and territories that do not belong to the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Macao’s neighbouring SAR trails only Singapore and the UK as non-Islamic destinations that are particularly suited to Muslim visitors.

Compilers of the GMTI noted that Hong Kong has “invested significantly in Muslim-friendly infrastructure, with 61 hotels accredited by CrescentRating and 153 restaurants Halal-certified by the Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong.”

The GMTI also remarked that “Hong Kong also received the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year award, part of the Global Muslim Travel Index Awards.”

Hong Kong’s success in the Muslim travel market comes as Macao’s own attempts to lure the same affluent travelers flounder amid a lack of halal dining options and places of worship. Currently, Macao has just one mosque and only a handful of restaurants offering halal food.

In a bid to boost tourism from the Gulf, Macao has announced that it will follow mainland China’s lead in allowing nationals from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman to enter the SAR without visas. Citizens of Qatar, the UAE and Oman can already visit Hong Kong visa free.