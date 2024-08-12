Macao residents like Hengqin but don’t love it, survey finds 

Macao residents have a relatively positive view of Hengqin, according to a recent survey cited by local media. The survey was carried out by the University of Macau (UM)’s Centre for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Studies in April and May.

On a scale of one to seven, the survey’s 1,0001 respondents averaged 4.1 when asked how they felt or feel about living in Hengqin. Just under 700 of them were based in Macao, while around 300 were already living on the mainland island.

While Macao-based respondents rated it a tepid 3.6 out of seven (half of them said they wouldn’t consider moving there at all), those actually living in Hengqin rated it a more positive five. The results indicated that familiarity helped raise people’s feelings towards the place. Hengqin is being developed as an effective extension for land-scarce Macao due to its status as the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone.

Those who enjoyed living on the island cited cheaper property prices and comparably low cost of living, along with work opportunities on the island. Those who weren’t living there noted that commuting to Macao for work was one major reason against relocating.

Almost 15 percent of respondents currently living in Hengqin said they were rethinking their move. They cited “the inconvenience of life in Hengqin or the lack of supporting facilities” as a major downside of life there, along with missing Macao.

The UM team behind the survey suggested that the authorities could better promote Macao and Hengqin’s integrated development, do more to encourage Macao residents’ familiarity with the island, and work on upgrading its living conditions – including social services on offer and industrial aspects.