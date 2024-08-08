The govt’s ‘Love for Macao and Hengqin’ scheme cost it 7.1 million patacas 

The government has given local groups huge sums of money to organise tours to Hengqin in the second half of 2024. Figures from the Public Assets Supervision and Management Bureau showed that the Macao Foundation-backed scheme received 7.1 million patacas in funding during the second quarter of the year.

Called the “Love for Macao and Hengqin Financial Support Plan”, the subsidy is being used to fund day-trips that help Macao residents to familiarise themselves with neighbouring Hengqin and learn more about the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone. Participants are given a 100 patacas electronic coupon to spend in Hengqin.

The Macao Foundation, a government agency set up to promote the city’s culture, has distributed 7.1 patacas million between seven groups to help them run these tours. The General Union of Neighbourhood Associations pocketed more than half of it (3.85 million patacas), while the Macau Federation of Trade Unions received the next largest amount (2.73 million patacas).

Smaller sums of between 143,000 patacas and 33,000 patacas were given to the Agriculture Association of Macau, the General Volunteers Association of Macao, the Macao General Association of Chinese Opera and Musical Art, the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home and Obra das Mães.

The groups were able to apply for the subsidy between 20 and 31 May.

Local residents interested in participating can apply for a tour only once, and the fee varies between associations (but is considered very affordable). The tours have been taking place since 15 June and will run until 31 December 2024.