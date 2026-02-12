Guangzhou’s Baiyun district is getting a huge new 3 billion yuan commercial complex 

Construction of Jinbo Commercial Headquarters – a multipurpose commercial complex with a total investment of more than 3 billion yuan (US$433.5 million) – is currently underway in Baiyun New Town, a new central business district in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district.

According to multiple media reports, the project covers a floor space of 83,000 square metres and a building area of 46,500 square metres. The groundbreaking ceremony took place last December.

The director of Jinbo Commercial Headquarters, Wei Xiaolong, told Guangzhou Daily that the complex would consist of a shopping centre, an international membership-based supermarket chain store, a five-star hotel, parks and office space.

The plan is to establish Guangzhou’s largest “life mall” – a new type of shopping centre business model that seeks to blend retail, art, culture, leisure, experience, ecology and social interaction into one cohesive package.

At the same time, the operators are looking to turn Jingbo Commercial Headquarters into an influential commercial landmark in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Development of the project is being split into a southern and northern section, with builders striving to top out the main building by August and aiming to have it operational by January 2027.

PH Alpha Design architect Xu Ziping earlier stated that the northern side of the complex would feature a shopping mall and central interior courtyard as its focal points. These facilities are set to be integrated with an open garden and tiered interior space, creating what Xu calls a “24-hour open-space urban living room.”

Meanwhile, the southern side of the complex will be commercially-oriented, featuring multiple floors of commercial spaces, blending public facilities such as a public running track and a square for children and pets.

Situated along Yuncheng West Road, Jingbo Commercial Headquarters is flanked by a Wanda shopping mall to the east and is within proximity of Guangzhou Metro Line 2’s Baiyun Park station, as well as other notable shopping areas such as Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza, CapitalMall SKY+ and Guangzhou Baiyun T5 Mall.

Jinbo Commercial Operation – the firm behind Jingbo Commercial Headquarters – has established 9 Jingbo-branded malls across Guangzhou and Foshan since its establishment in 2004.