Kodak Apparel expands in the Greater Bay Area with a new store in Hong Kong

Kodak Apparel, the South Korean fashion brand licensed by Eastman Kodak, has launched its first retail presence in Hong Kong with a store located in Kai Tak’s Airside mall. The store will be open daily from 12 to 8 pm.

There is mixed information circulating among Hong Kong media outlets with some claiming that the Kodak Apparel store is a pop-up and some saying it’s a permanent store. However, there is no mention of it being a pop-up on the Airside site.

The store features a full range of licensed merchandise, including work jackets, t-shirts, knit caps, backpacks, and socks. All items utilise Kodak’s iconic red-and-yellow colour palette and incorporate film-inspired branding.

Themed photo booth installations and an exclusive Hong Kong t-shirt are also on offer. The shirt bears the slogan “You press the button, we do the rest” alongside “Kodak Hong Kong” lettering.

Kodak Apparel currently only has one other store in the Greater Bay Area, although it has staged a pop-up in the past in Shanghai. Macao has a permanent Kodak Apparel store ran by Unique X which opened last December. Unique X is also currently staging a pop-up at Macao’s Grand Lisboa Palace.

Launched in South Korea in 2020, Kodak Apparel has grown rapidly in its home market, now operating over 100 physical stores across Asia.