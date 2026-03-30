Hou Kong Middle School’s Hengqin branch to open secondary section in September

Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School is expanding, with confirmed plans to introduce a junior secondary section next academic year.

Principal Iao Tun Ieong said the Form One intake has drawn 200 to 300 applicants, prompting the school to increase its planned classes from two to four, offering approximately 120 places. At primary level, an additional class will be added, while K1 remains capped at four classes (around 120 pupils) due to the school’s small-class policy.

The school continues to work towards providing a continuous education from kindergarten to senior secondary education.

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Hou Kong Middle School’s Hengqin branch – officially known as Hou Kong Middle School Affiliated Hengqin School (School for Macao Children) – is mainland China’s first school established for Macao children. Located within the Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin, it opened in September 2024 and offers an International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.