‘Rules are not connected’: Senior Hong Kong politician calls for unified bridge rules

A top Hong Kong politician is calling for better policy alignment between both SARs and Guangdong province with regards to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which connects the three regions, the South China Morning Post reports.

National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee representative Starry Lee said that each region currently had separate individual policies for motorists, resulting in a byzantine system that was inefficient.

“The requirements for the vehicle examination in Hong Kong are different from those on the mainland,” she noted. “If you also want to go to Macao, then you have to get three vehicle examinations done and you have to buy three types of insurance. It shows that the rules are not connected … can’t we establish a more convenient mechanism through consultation?”

[See more: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has just turned five]

According to Lee, enhancing cooperation between the three regions would honour the spirit of a resolution passed during July’s third plenum that sought better policy alignment within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

During the plenum Beijing called on Hong Kong and the rest of the GBA to contribute to China’s economic development.

Among the other goals are a broadening of the country’s technology talent base and a narrowing of income inequalities between urban and rural areas, as well as ameliorating the country’s demographic crisis.