The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) handled more than 5.55 million vehicle trips last year, an increase of 71 percent year-on-year, China Daily reports – citing official data.

This marked the first time the bridge had seen more than five million combined inbound and outbound vehicular journeys in a single year.

Passenger flows exceed 100,000 on 50 days of 2024, a tenfold increase on 2023. More than 27 million inbound and outbound passengers flowed through the HZMB’s Zhuhai port, up 72 percent year-on-year.

[See more: Car journeys to mainland China via the HZMB are booming]

Some 55 percent of those trips involved vehicles carrying licence plates from Macao or Hong Kong, amounting to three million vehicles.

The Northbound Travel Scheme, launched at the start of 2023, has had a major impact on the number of Macao-registered vehicles using the Zhuhai port to enter the mainland, and on the amount of money Macao residents are spending there as opposed to at home.

The 55-kilometre bridge connects the two SARS with the mainland city of Zhuhai, in Guangzhou province. It opened in 2018, slashing travel times between the three cities from about three hours to just 45 minutes.