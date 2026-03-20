Hong Kong seeks ‘new milestone’ as family office hub with Wealth for Good summit

Hong Kong will next week host the second “Wealth for Good in Hong Kong” summit, as the city looks to cement its position as a premier base for global family offices and cross‑border wealth management in the Greater Bay Area. The closed‑door event, organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and InvestHK, will bring together hundreds of family office principals, asset managers, philanthropists and professional advisers for a programme focused on succession planning, impact investing and regional deployment of capital.​

Officials say this year’s summit is intended to “chart a new milestone” following a first wave of policy incentives rolled out since 2023. Those measures include a profits‑tax exemption for eligible family‑owned investment holding vehicles managed by single family offices in Hong Kong, expanded fund‑level tax concessions, and new capital‑investment entrant schemes aimed at attracting high‑net‑worth individuals and their teams.

Regulators have also been working on streamlined licensing guidance and dedicated client services to make it easier for family offices to set up and operate in the city.​

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The summit itself will feature thematic sessions on topics such as “Strategic Asset Management for Family Legacy,” “Cultural Value Foundation for a Thriving Market,” and “Smart Tech Innovation Driving Capital Appreciation.”

Panels are also expected to cover how family offices can use Hong Kong as a platform to access deal flow in the mainland – particularly in the Greater Bay Area – while maintaining international connectivity and legal protections.​ The overlap between outbound Chinese capital and inbound family‑office interest is a core part of Hong Kong’s pitch: that the city can serve simultaneously as gateway, booking centre and innovation‑investment hub for GBA‑linked wealth.​

According to government figures cited in earlier briefings, Hong Kong is targeting the attraction or establishment of scores of new family offices, on top of an existing base that officials estimate already runs into the hundreds. While global competition from centres such as Singapore and London remains intense, the administration argues that Hong Kong’s combination of common‑law system, deep capital markets, proximity to mainland China and growing art, philanthropy and impact‑investment ecosystems provides a differentiated offering.​