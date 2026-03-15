Hong Kong’s high hopes for low-altitude links to the Greater Bay Area

Hong Kong is moving closer to cross-border drone deliveries and air taxi links with neighbouring Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities, as regulators and industry test low‑altitude aircraft under an expanded sandbox regime. According to a report in Hong Kong Business, early routes between the city’s Northern Metropolis and Shenzhen could cut costs and journey times for urgent cargo, and eventually open new options for short‑hop passenger travel.

The trials are being run through “Regulatory Sandbox X,” a scheme launched in November that builds on Hong Kong’s 2025 Low‑Altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox. The original programme approved 38 pilot projects, 32 of which are already operating along designated routes, while the new sandbox has added 29 projects covering emergency rescue, logistics, infrastructure inspection, maintenance, surveillance and low‑altitude systems.

Technical director for traffic and transportation planning at AECOM Asia, Steven Lui, told Hong Kong Business that the 87‑million‑strong GBA offers a deep market for low‑altitude services linking Hong Kong with Shenzhen and other cities. Drone corridors between the Northern Metropolis and Shenzhen, for example, could sharply reduce last‑mile delivery times for medical supplies, high‑value electronics and other time‑sensitive goods.

He added that electric vertical take‑off and landing (eVTOL) “air taxis” could in future complement existing road and rail links by offering faster point‑to‑point trips on congested cross‑border corridors.

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For now, much of the momentum is in industrial and infrastructure use cases. X Social Group CEO Samuel Lam said the sandbox allows firms to trial technology while regulators craft measurable safety standards, with strong early uptake in areas such as Mass Transit Railway tunnel inspections. He also pointed to finance‑sector pilots, including drone reliability indexes that could underpin pay‑per‑use or real‑time insurance products.

Experts caution that scaling up to routine cross‑border cargo or passenger operations will require a new layer of low‑altitude traffic management in one of the world’s most crowded airspaces. Lui noted that multiple drone fleets, often from different manufacturers, will need to operate safely alongside construction and other activities, demanding robust coordination to avoid collisions.

Civic Exchange executive director Lawrence Iu added that aviation safety rules still ban beyond‑visual‑line‑of‑sight (BVLOS) drone flights over populated areas, limiting today’s operations to tightly controlled routes.

Even so, the sandbox approach is seen as a crucial step towards eventual commercial services, Hong Kong Business says. By gathering operational data and user feedback, regulators aim to shape future standards on BVLOS operations, data reporting and cross‑boundary coordination – laying the groundwork for a new generation of drone logistics and urban air mobility connecting Hong Kong with the wider GBA.