Hong Kong welcomed 33.2 million visitors in first eight months of 2025

Hong Kong recorded about 33.2 million visitor arrivals between January and August 2025, marking a 12 percent increase from the same period last year, China Daily reports – citing Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, the city’s secretary for culture, sports and tourism,.

Of the total arrivals, 25.5 million were from the Chinese mainland, up 11 percent year-on-year, while 7.65 million came from other markets, a 16 percent increase. The number of visitors from the Middle East jumped by almost 40 percent, to about 54,000.

Briefing the Legislative Council’s Panel on Economic Development on Monday, Law said the latest figures reflected progress in Hong Kong’s bid to diversify tourism offerings and attract higher-spending markets. She also noted that initiatives under the SAR’s “tourism everywhere” strategy included support for the yacht and cruise industries – with new yacht berth construction underway in Aberdeen and Lamma Island, along with simplified entry procedures for visiting vessels.

According to Law, the number of cruise ships stopping in Hong Kong was expected to hit 188 by the end of 2025, a 20 percent increase on last year.

Hong Kong is also positioning itself as a Muslim-friendly destination, as visitors from the Middle East tended to spend almost double what the average tourist spends (HK$10,400 as opposed to HK$5,400). Law said that the Hong Kong Tourism Board had launched a halal certification subsidy covering 50 percent of fees (up to HK$5,000) for restaurants obtaining certification by the end of 2026 to support the fast-growing segment.

Looking ahead, the plan is to leverage mega-events to drive visitor growth, along with the upcoming 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for People with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. Law said venues like the Kai Tak Sports Park would anchor the city’s “sports and events” model, while cultural, ecological, and festival-based tourism would continue to expand.