Hong Kong universities dominate Asia top 100 in THE rankings 2026 as Macao breaks into top 30

Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded universities have all secured places in Asia’s top 100 in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, with two institutions making their debut appearances in the list. Across the estuary, the University of Macau climbed into the region’s top 30 for the first time – a result that underlines the growing weight of Greater Bay Area institutions in Asian higher education.

Tsinghua University retained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, with Peking University in second and the National University of Singapore in third. Chinese institutions account for five of the top 10 positions overall.

[See more: Great Bay University to admit first Hong Kong, Macao students this year]

Among Hong Kong’s eight universities, the University of Hong Kong held steady at sixth, while the Chinese University of Hong Kong slipped one place to 10th. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology remained at 12th, City University advanced two spots to 14th, and the Polytechnic University held at 18th. Hong Kong Baptist University recorded the biggest climb, rising 10 places to 40th.

The two new entrants made an immediate impact. The Education University of Hong Kong debuted at 37th, while Lingnan University entered at 84th, both describing the achievement as a significant milestone.

On the mainland side of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen University held its place in the top 100, ranking 90th – though it slipped five spots from 85th the previous year. Across the border in Macao, the University of Macau rose six places to 28th, its highest-ever position and its first appearance in the top 30, rounding out a strong showing for GBA institutions overall.