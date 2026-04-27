Hong Kong’s financial appeal is ‘unstoppable’ despite global uncertainty: finance chief

Hong Kong remains the world’s top location for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, with funds raised through the offerings already exceeding HK$140 billion as of last week. Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, says this shows that the development of Hong Kong’s financial market is “unstoppable,” notwithstanding worldwide instability.

Writing in his weekly blog, Chan highlighted that a growing number of high-calibre businesses are selecting the Hong Kong fundraising platform to support their global expansion.

This development aligns with a wider trend of global investors choosing to diversify their asset holdings to mitigate risks stemming from rapid technological change and geopolitical factors, reducing their reliance on any single market.

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Chan described the territory as “stable and safe,” noting that it “gathers capital and talent.” He cited key advantages such as the free flow of capital and data, alongside a common law legal system and the rule of law that are “widely known and trusted by the business sector,” which collectively make Hong Kong increasingly appealing to international investors.

Furthermore, he observed that investors are stepping up their commitment to Asia, where pioneering ventures in advanced manufacturing, digital finance, and green energy are emerging.

As a principal international financial centre in the region, Hong Kong is set to continue acting as a “super-connector” to facilitate efficient linkage between funding and commercial prospects, ensuring mutual success, he said.