Hong Kong anchors its global yacht push with airport marina project

Hong Kong is betting on a new marina at the airport to anchor its push into the global yacht economy, with a flagship project at SkyCity expected to be completed by the end of this decade.

The Airport Authority has begun international consultations for what is now branded the Skytopia marina project, a core element of its wider “Airport City” blueprint beside Hong Kong International Airport.

The plan envisages a roughly 200‑hectare waterfront and marine recreation zone, centred on the Airport Bay Marina, which is designed to become the city’s largest yacht facility and a new focal point for tourism, leisure and events.

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Commercial executive director Cissy Chan Ching‑sze told media that the authority was targeting a global yachting market projected to reach about HK$352 billion by 2032, positioning Hong Kong as a premier Asian hub for superyachts and pleasure craft.

According to industry briefings, Skytopia’s marina will ultimately provide around 500 berths, including spaces for larger vessels, alongside a marine resort, luxury hotel, sports and entertainment complex and a “Jet Fresh Market” showcasing imported gourmet products.

The first phase is scheduled to complete in stages in 2028, initially accommodating some 70 small and medium‑sized yachts. Airport Authority materials stress the project’s location advantages: direct access to the airport’s tens of millions of annual passengers, proximity to the Hong Kong‑Zhuhai‑Macao Bridge and links into a broader network of marinas planned in other parts of Hong Kong.