Macao’s Tap Siac Craft Market returns to support local creative talent

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced that the spring Tap Siac Craft Market will take over Tap Siac Square for four days a week – running from Thursday to Sunday – across two consecutive weeks, 23 to 26 April, and 30 April to 3 May.

The craft market is an annual fixture in both spring and autumn, providing a platform where cultural and creative practitioners can display and sell their work and promote Macao’s unique products.

This spring, the public can look forward to browsing over 200 stalls, which will feature a vibrant mix of creative handicraft and artisanal gastronomy.

Applications for both stall operators and creative handicraft workshops are currently open and are free for all interested parties. The deadline for both applications is 12 February.

For those interested in securing one of the handicraft or gastronomy stalls, Macao-based applicants should apply online through the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database.” Applicants from outside Macao can find application details by visiting the Tap Siac Craft Market website.

All products proposed for sale must be original designs, and successful operators must commit to having a minimum of 10 different models available. Proposals may also include cultural and artistic services alongside products. Should the number of eligible applications exceed the available spaces, stall operators will be selected via lottery.

Individuals looking to run creative handicraft workshops can submit their application forms via email to [email protected] or in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located in Tap Siac Square during office hours.

Workshop proposals will be evaluated based on a range of comprehensive criteria, including their completeness, feasibility, aesthetic quality, and attractiveness, as well as the proposed budget and the instructors’ experience. Application rules and the necessary electronic forms are available to download from the Tap Siac Craft Market website.

For any enquiries, members of the public can contact bureau staff members Ms Zhou (8399 6289) or Ms Lio (8399 6292) during office hours.