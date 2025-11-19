Central Yards will be coming to Hong Kong’s New Central Harbourfront in 2027

Henderson Land Development has released new details regarding Central Yards, a mixed-use development that is being built on Hong Kong’s New Central Harbourfront.

In a statement yesterday, the Hong Kong property developer said the groundscaper project, which spans a floor space of more than 1.6 million square feet, would be launched in two phases – with phase 1 and 2 scheduled in 2027 and 2032, respectively.

Running roughly 400 metres along Victoria Harbour, Central Yards is slated to become the longest structure in Central, forming what Henderson Land calls “a new horizontal skyline.”

The development will house office spaces, retailers, a Broadway-calibre theatre, as well as more than 300,000 square feet of open green spaces spread across multiple levels.

According to Henderson Land, phase 1 will cover over 300,000 square feet and will feature spaces “that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor realms.”

More than 700,000 square feet of office space will also be made available, with the developer noting that Central Yard’s office floorplate will be the largest in Hong Kong’s business district.

According to Henderson Land, interest in these floor spaces has been strong, as over 70 percent of the development’s phase 1 office spaces have already been leased.

“Deeply rooted in Hong Kong, Central Yards is born from our commitment and love for the city we can home,” said the Henderson Land’s chairperson, Martin Lee Ka Shing.

“From crafting Central’s largest sky garden for urban biodiversity, to pioneering design innovations for its microclimate, this development embodies our vision of how global cities must involve – placing people, sustainability, and innovation at heart,” Lee added.

Henderson Land’s development of Central Yards comes after the company won the Hong Kong government’s 50-year land grant tender for the New Central Harbourfront Commercial Site 3 in 2021.

The firm paid a record-breaking HK$50.8 billion (US$6.5 billion) for access to the plot, which is adjacent to the International Finance Centre and across from the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.

Founded by one of Hong Kong’s richest men, the now-deceased Lee Shau-kee, Henderson Land owns a multitude of properties across Hong Kong, including the International Finance Centre.