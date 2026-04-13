Guangdong warn of possible super typhoon landfall this year

Authorities in Guangdong have warned that the region could face a direct hit from a severe or super typhoon this year, as officials prepare for what is expected to be a challenging flood season.

The warning was issued during a provincial press conference on 10 April, where emergency management officials outlined forecasts for the 2026 flood season. Experts estimate five to six typhoons could affect Guangdong this year, with some expected to be stronger than average and a extremely powerful storm possibly making landfall in the province.

Flood and heat risks expected this year

Authorities said rainfall during the April-September flood season is expected to be above average, though unevenly distributed across the province. Short periods of intense rainfall could increase the risk of flash floods and other disasters.

Officials warned that small and medium-sized rivers may experience floods exceeding the once-in-20-year level, while mountainous areas remain vulnerable to landslides and geological hazards triggered by heavy rain.

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Meteorologists also forecast 26 to 30 days of extreme heat across Guangdong in 2026, reflecting broader climate warming trends. Chang Yue of the Guangdong Meteorological Service said rising global temperatures are producing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Authorities step up preparations

Staff clear fallen trees from a road in Guangzhou, after severe convective weather hit the city on 30 March 2026. – Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua

Provincial authorities have strengthened disaster preparedness measures ahead of the flood season. More than 200,000 officials have been assigned responsibilities for flood, drought and typhoon response, while thousands of reservoirs, levees and sluice gates have designated personnel responsible for inspections and safety.

Officials say over 98,000 potential safety hazards have already been identified and addressed, and emergency drills have been conducted across the province to improve response capabilities.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sinlaku – the fourth typhoon of 2026 – formed in the western Pacific on 10 April, according to the China Meteorological Administration. The storm developed about 820 kilometres southeast of Guam and could strengthen into the first super typhoon of the year, although forecasts suggest it is unlikely to directly affect Guangdong.

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Located along China’s southeast coast, Guangdong is one of the country’s most typhoon-prone regions. Records show 198 typhoons made landfall in the province between 1949 and 2022, more than any other region in China.

Officials have urged residents to stay alert to official weather warnings as the 2026 flood season begins.