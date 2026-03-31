Guangdong faces more heavy rain and storms ahead of Easter

The Guangdong Meteorological Observatory has warned that the province’s weather will remain unstable in the days ahead, with some areas set to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and occasional hail.

In a report published on 30 March, the forecaster said Guangdong would continue to experience convective weather, with Force 8 to 10 gusts and hail across western and eastern parts of the province. Some areas could see tornadoes reaching Force 12. Northern Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta are expected to be hit with heavy rain. Conditions are forecast to ease by 1 and 2 April, with temperatures across the province ranging from 24–30°C.

[See more: ‘Extreme phenomena’ characterised Macao’s weather in 2025]

As for Macao, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (also known by its Portuguese initials SMG) forecast showers and thunderstorms due to the impact of a low-pressure trough, with more storms expected over the Easter and Qingming Festival break between 3 and 6 April.

Hong Kong’s observatory is also forecasting intermittent showers and unsettled conditions over the Easter and Ching Ming period.

Even though Guangzhou and parts of Guangdong have officially entered summer — the earliest onset since 1961 — authorities issued 12 orange alerts for hail on 30 March.