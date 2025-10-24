Foreign investors are flocking to Guangdong

Guangdong Province recorded strong growth in foreign investment during the first nine months of 2025, local media reports, citing provincial government data released on Wednesday.

Between January and September, 24,000 new foreign-funded enterprises were established in the province. That’s a 33.7 percent increase from a year earlier.

Actual utilised foreign capital reached 78.13 billion yuan (about US$11 billion) for the period, up 8.8 percent year-on-year. Hong Kong remained Guangdong’s largest source of external investment, with inflows rising 18.4 percent. The province also saw notable increases in investment from European economies including the Netherlands, France and the UK.

The manufacturing sector led the growth, attracting 23.5 percent more foreign capital than in the same period last year. Sub-sectors such as specialised equipment and electrical machinery recorded particularly strong gains.

To date, Guangdong has established more than 360,000 foreign-funded enterprises, with total utilised foreign investment exceeding US$600 billion.

The province is also home to 54 of China’s top manufacturing firms, the third-highest tally nationally after Beijing and Zhejiang. Guangdong enterprises accounted for 21 percent of the country’s trade in the first seven months of 2025, clocking year-on-year growth of 4.3 percent – almost a full percentage point above the national average.