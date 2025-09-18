Guangdong claims 54 spots in China’s top 500 companies

Fifty-four enterprises from Guangdong province secured positions in the 2025 Chinese Enterprises 500, ranking the province third nationally. The list, based on 2024 operating revenues, was released by the China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association on Monday, China Daily reports.

Beijing led with 79 companies, followed by Zhejiang with 56. Shandong placed 4th with 52 entries and Jiangsu 5th with 38. The entry threshold increased to 47.96 billion yuan this year, up from 47.38 billion yuan in 2024.

Shenzhen accounted for 27 of Guangdong’s entries, with Guangzhou contributing 17. The remaining companies came from Huizhou (3), Foshan (2), Zhuhai (2), and one each from Dongguan, Yunfu and Zhongshan. Private companies made up more than half of the Guangdong firms, including tech giants Huawei, Tencent, BYD and TCL.

The highest earning Guangdong firm was Shenzhen-based Ping An Insurance, which ranked 12th overall. It was one of 15 companies nationwide that reported operating revenues exceeding 1 trillion yuan last year.

Three Guangdong companies ranked among the top 10 most innovative enterprises: Huawei, ZTE, and Midea. Huawei topped all companies with 179.7 billion yuan in R&D spending, while BYD was in second place with 53.2 billion yuan invested in research and development.

According to China Daily, there were almost two million registered private businesses in Guangdong at the end of August – a year-on-year increase of 6.47 percent.