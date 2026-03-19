Guangdong is supporting AI-enabled one-person companies with a new action plan 

Guangdong province has unveiled a three-year action plan (2026 to 2028) aimed at facilitating the development of AI-powered local one-person companies (OPC) – startup firms operated by a single individual with assistance from AI agents.

Published on 16 March, the document represents the first provincial-level OPC policy measure in China and is intended to bolster the new business model in the region through means such as attracting and cultivating talent, developing an innovative ecosystem and expanding the crossborder capabilities of AI-powered OPCs.

A number of key tasks and targets were laid out in the action plan. This year, Guangdong is aiming to establish 10 leading AI-enabled OPC ecosystem communities and foster a group of quality OPCs with an annual revenue of more than 10 million yuan.

By 2028, the action plan states that the southern Chinese province will have founded 100 AI-powered OPC ecosystem communities, cultivated 1,000 model OPCs and attracted 100,000 “OPC talents,” turning it into a leading region for the development of AI OPC nationwide.

In order to achieve these goals, the authorities announced various measures such as reducing the expenses of OPCs by offering computing subsidies and low-cost office spaces and flexible co-working areas.

The action plan also mentioned streamlining online registration for AI OPCs through a platform that allows for approval within one day of registration.

At the same time, the government said it would strengthen policy support for AI OPC talents. This includes using various channels such as recruitment events, projects and competitions to attract domestic and international talents.

The authorities are also looking to streamline applications from Hong Kong, Macao and international AI OPC talents by including them under the priority “green channel,” and providing them with better support in terms of accommodation and business-related measures.

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Promoting openness and innovation in the sector is another priority, with the authorities noting that they would make use of the Greater Bay Area’s strategic location, and rely on support from cooperation zones located in Hengqin, Qianhai, Nansha and Hetao, as well as the nation’s cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones.

Through these platforms, the government is hoping to support AI OPCs to expand their presence to overseas markets in areas that include Portuguese-speaking countries and Southeast Asia. At the same time, AI OPCs will be encouraged to establish links with China and Brazil’s digital transformation cooperation platform.

Within the GBA, the tech hub of Shenzhen is leading the way with the establishment of OPCs. A Shenzhen government document published in January indicates that the city has already established 10 OPC communities.

According to CCTV, the new business model has enabled Shenzhen entrepreneurs such as Xiao Chenxi to operate his OPC, which produces an AI-powered live video software that instructs people on how to properly use medical devices.

Xiao, who has a background in health but lacks coding experience, is able to operate his OPC, thanks to the help of AI agents who help him to code.

“When I hold a meeting each day, I’m basically hosting it with AI,” Xiao said. “I use 12 AI agents…I’m not familiar with coding, but with AI, I only need to know what the result needs to be, and the agents will execute it for me.”

Other parts of China are seeking to expand their OPC sector as well, with the city of Suzhou announcing last year it was looking to establish 1,000 of these enterprises by 2028.