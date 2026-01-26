Foreign nationals can now use automated clearance channels at Zhuhai Port

Foreign nationals who meet specific residency and visa criteria will be allowed to use automated immigration clearance channels at the Zhuhai-Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) from today, Macao and Zhuhai authorities have announced.

This fast-track system was previously limited to Hengqin, under a pilot scheme launched in October 2024. Official data showed foreign passport holders used Hengqin’s joint automated channels about 34,000 times in 2025.

Eligibility criteria mirror those already in place at Hengqin. Users must be foreign passport holders aged seven or above, at least 1.2 metres tall, and meet Macao’s visa-free entry or prior authorisation exemption requirements. They must also have either a Chinese Foreigner Permanent Resident ID Card, a Foreigner’s Residence Permit of the PRC, or Macao Resident Identity Card in conjunction with a multiple-entry Chinese visa valid for over 6 months.

Eligible travellers need to register in advance, unless they have already registered for automated clearance at Hengqin. The process involves a single queue, document scan and biometric verification, which authorities say will significantly reduce waiting times.

Once registered, foreign nationals can also use the two-gate automated channels at other Macao entry points, including the Border Gate, ferry terminals and Macao International Airport, the statement noted.

Officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to improve cross-border mobility and integrate Macao more closely with the Greater Bay Area, as well as to attract international tourists and business travellers.