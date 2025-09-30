Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (29 September to 5 October)

Looking for things to do around the Greater Bay Area (GBA) this week?

Exciting events include the Macao Classic Film Festival, which has just launched with a curated selection of films that celebrate cinematic artistry.

Meanwhile, over in Shenzhen, an exhibition at the Sky Museum showcases 58 pieces of art from 32 artists of the Renaissance, including Titan and Bellini.

Read on for more details of this week’s happenings.

Guangzhou

Strawberry Music Festival

This outdoor music event features a strong line-up of Chinese and Asian artists, including Miriam Yeung Chin-wah, Karen Mok Man-wai, A20 May and Solitude is Bliss.

Venue: Nansha Music Showcase

Date: 2 to 4 October

Time: Varies

Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration

This concert film celebrates Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry and features star-studded performances from guests such as Ed Sheeran, Lang Lang and Sofia Carson.

Venue: Guangzhou Beilei Theatre (Hall 1)

Date: 4 October

Time: 2:30 pm

Hong Kong

Waterbomb festival

The popular South Korean festival Waterbomb, known for blending live performances and water battles, descends on Hong Kong with a vast lineup, including PH-1, Jay Park, and Skay Isyourgod.

Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space

Date: 4-5 October

World’s 50 Best Signature Sessions

Warming up to the World’s 50 Best Bars awards on 8 October, a series of guest shifts featuring talent from near and far takes place across some of Hong Kong’s most popular watering holes.

Venue: Varies

Date: 4-6 October

Fine Art Asia

Five thousand years of cultural history come under the spotlight at Fine Art Asia, featuring artworks, antiques, crafts, ink art, and photography from both Asia and the West.

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Date: 4-7 October

Macao

Macao Classic Film Festival

The first edition of the Macao Classic Film Festival features numerous screenings, including a 4K restoration of David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive.

Venue: Treasure Island Resort’s Bona International Cineplex

Date: On through 12 October

Time: Various

Genetic Duration exhibition (Art Macao)

A group of Macao artists, including Ung Vai Meng and Konstantin Bessmertny, delve into the theme of cultural DNA at the multimedia exhibition Genetic Duration.

Venue: Pawnshop Tak Sang, Rua Cinco de Outubro, 62A-64

Date: On through 9 November

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Shenzhen

Masterpieces of the Renaissance from Glasgow Museum

Step back into the Renaissance with this exhibition, which showcases 58 pieces of art from 32 artists of that seminal period, including Titan and Bellini.

Venue: Sky Museum

Date: Now to 18 January 2026

Time: 10 to 6 pm

Clubbing at Oil Club

Several DJs hit the decks at Shenzhen’s coolest underground club, with London DJ Dr Dubplate headlining the line-up.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 30 September

Eugene Onegin

Based on the classic 19th century Russian novel by Alexander Pushkin, this stage play traces the romance between Eugene Onegin and Tatiana, which is marked by unrequited love, the passage of time and tragedy.

Venue: Guangzhou Beilei Theatre (Hall 1)

Date: 5 October

Time: 2:30 pm

Zhuhai

The Snow Queen

Featuring colourful costumes and sets, the Snow Queen stage play is perfect for children, especially those who happen to be fans of the animated movie Frozen, which shares the same source material.

Venue: Dialogue Theatre

Date: 3 October

Time: 3 pm or 7:30 pm