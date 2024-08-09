Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater Bay Area

Driving between Guangzhou and Shenzhen is about to get easier

The soon-to-open Wangqingsha Branch Line of the Nansha-Zhongshan Expressway should cut journeys between the two cities down to just 20 minutes
  • Officials have tentatively said that the new road could be usable by mid-November

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Aug 2024
Driving between Guangzhou and Shenzhen is about to get easier
Driving between Guangzhou and Shenzhen is about to get easier
An aerial drone photo taken on 27 June 2024 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China’s Guangdong Province – Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 09 Aug 2024, 7:54 am

Car journeys between Guangzhou and Shenzhen will be reduced from almost two hours to just 20 minutes once the latest stretch of the Nansha-Zhongshan Expressway opens to traffic, multiple media outlets report. That date could be as soon as mid-November, according to Guangdong officials.

The 10.83 kilometre Wanqingsha Branch Line will connect Guangzhou to the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link – a recently opened bridge-and-tunnel system that crosses the Pearl River Delta. 

The new line will also enable commuters to travel from Guangzhou’s Nansha District to Zhongshan in just 15 minutes. 

[See more: Traffic chaos traps Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link users in a day-long gridlock]

In anticipation of the Nansha-Zhongshan Expressway’s opening, Nansha authorities were upgrading the area’s central road network, including Wanhuan West Road, Shinan Road and Fenghuang Avenue. 

Meanwhile, the 24-kilometre Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link has reduced the travel time between its two namesake cities from the two hours to 20 minutes – though its first day open was mired in chaos and gridlock.

Drivers have reportedly been taking full advantage of the new link, however. According to Guangdong authorities, more than 2 million vehicles crossed the mega infrastructure project between 30 June and 20 July.

UPDATED: 09 Aug 2024, 7:54 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend