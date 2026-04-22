Dongguan-Hong Kong logistics park records surging annual growth

A new logistics park that connects Dongguan’s vast manufacturing base directly with the air cargo services of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has processed over 65 billion yuan (US$9.42 billion) in import and export value. This milestone was reached in the three years since cross-border freight volumes rebounded following the lifting of Covid-era restrictions, China Daily reports.

The Dongguan-Hong Kong International Airport Logistics Park, located in Guangdong province’s Dongguan Humen Port Comprehensive Bonded Area, is situated approximately 70 kilometres from Hong Kong. It commenced operations in May 2023. According to a statement issued by Huangpu Customs on Tuesday, the park has achieved a substantial average annual growth rate of 217 percent during the period.

The facility is currently serving more than 2,000 businesses within the Greater Bay Area and manages goods across over 1,500 different categories, China Daily says.

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The core feature of the park is its sea-air arrangement, which effectively relocates critical airport functions – such as aviation security screening, cargo tallying, and build-up – to Dongguan. This allows cargo cleared in Dongguan to be loaded directly onto aircraft upon reaching Hong Kong by sea, bypassing the need for repeated security checks or re-palletisation.

Previously, most goods heading from Dongguan to HKIA were moved via land transport. Xiao Zhiliang, deputy general manager of Dongguan Port International Air Transport, stated that this new system has effectively brought the airport to the doorstep of local manufacturers.

This connectivity is crucial, as HKIA is responsible for distributing about 80 percent of Dongguan’s total air cargo. In 2025, HKIA handled 5.07 million metric tons overall, marking the 14th consecutive year it was named the world’s busiest cargo airport by Airports Council International.