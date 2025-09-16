Dongguan unveils ambitious plans for development of a ‘low-altitude economy’

Authorities in Dongguan have officially unveiled a paper – dubbed Several Measures to Support the High-Quality Development of the Low-Altitude Economy – that sets out a comprehensive policy and several support initiatives for the commercial use of drones, aerial taxis and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles

The city aims to establish 100 low-altitude infrastructure projects and create 100 demonstration application scenarios within the next year, according to a report in Macao’s Exmoo newspaper.

The low-altitude economy, designated as one of Dongguan’s emerging industries, is currently in its nascent stages. However, the city hopes to leverage its manufacturing base to create a supply chain encompassing complete aircraft manufacturing, components, and materials. Dongguan is already a critical hub, supplying approximately 70 percent of China’s drone parts and components, the report says.

Addressing existing infrastructure gaps, the new proposals offer substantial subsidies. New or expanded low-altitude take-off and landing facilities are eligible for support equivalent to 10 percent of their actual investment.

Dongguan is further exploring collaborative airspace management with Shenzhen, while the new policy actively promotes the establishment of logistics routes, including intra-city, inter-city, and even cross-jurisdiction connections between Dongguan and Hong Kong.

Companies generating over 2 million yuan in annual service revenue from such initiatives will be eligible for subsidies of up to 1 million yuan, officials say. Furthermore, dedicated support is earmarked for government-related applications, such as inspection and rescue operations. There are additional subsidies for eVTOL aircraft airworthiness certification and training costs for low-altitude sector personnel.

To strengthen and supplement supply chains, Dongguan also plans to develop eight low-altitude industrial parks, aiming for “comprehensive clustering and specialised platforms.”