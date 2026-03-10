Chinese University’s Shenzhen campus to welcome its first students in May

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-Shenzhen) will be welcoming its first batch of students to its Xili campus in May. The campus is being built in phases, with staggered openings for its various facilities.

Designed to accommodate 3,000 students, the campus will initially host 500 students from May, gradually increasing to 1,500 by September. The university says it will offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in science, medicine, law, engineering, architecture, smart cities, life science, data and intelligence, advanced materials and financial technology.

Meanwhile, the Shenxianhu Campus (Medical School), is expected to be in use from 2027. The third phase of development, planned to be located at the Shenzhen Sports School, is scheduled for completion in December 2029 and will cater for approximately 8,000 students.

In addition to academic facilities, the supporting CUHK-Shenzhen Hospital is on track to be fully operational by the first half of 2026. The 3,000-bed facility already commenced outpatient services in November 2025.

The successful “Spring Global Partner Day”, hosted by CUHK-Shenzhen last month to explore international education cooperation, also saw representatives from 32 top global universities, including Berkeley and Toronto, visit the campus.

Located in the Xili Lake International Science and Education City in Nanshan District, the facility covers 112,700 square metres and represents a total investment of nearly 1.8 billion yuan. Officials say it demonstrates CUHK-Shenzhen’s commitment to integrating with the development needs of the Greater Bay Area and the Shenzhen Pilot Demonstration Zone.