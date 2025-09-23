Shenzhen launches first RCEP pavilion to showcase agricultural trade

China has opened the first Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) National Pavilion in Shenzhen’s Yantian district, a move aimed at boosting agricultural trade within the world’s largest free trade bloc, multiple outlets report.

The centre is part of the RCEP Agricultural Trade Cooperation initiative and serves as a permanent marketplace for goods from the 15 RCEP economies: China, the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The RCEP agreement, which came into force in 2022, is expected to eventually eliminate tariffs on more than 90 percent of goods traded among member states. Officials say the pavilion is intended to accelerate the flow of agricultural products while providing a single venue for buyers and exporters.

Visitors can purchase items at factory prices, sample products and dine on-site. Organisers said all goods undergo laboratory testing and quality checks.

Located near Yantian Port and served by two Metro lines, the pavilion also includes a rooftop helipad with transfers to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, underscoring its role as a logistics hub as well as a consumer market.

The opening reflects China’s efforts to deepen integration within RCEP as the US’ new tariffs and more protectionist trade policies take effect. Beijing and Washington, meanwhile, are expected to resume trade talks next month.