Hong Kong’s Bar Leone is now the world’s second best bar

Hong Kong’s Bar Leone has found itself in second place in the World’s 50 Best Bars list, which was unveiled this week at an awards ceremony in Madrid. Bar Leone also emerged from Madrid with 50 Best’s Disaronno Highest New Entry Award, earning praise for its ethos of cocktail popolari (meaning “cocktails for the people”), now-legendary mortadella sandwiches and home-away-from home atmosphere.

The Italian aperitivo-inspired drinking hole, in the heart of Hong Kong’s SoHo district, had already been declared the best bar in Asia, back in September. It is the first solo venture of Italian mixologist Lorenzo Antinori, who co-founded the establishment with two partners.

Speaking to Macao News last month Antinori said: “Whatever we achieved is the result of hard work and we don’t take it for granted. But now we need to work even harder because people’s expectations are so high.”

The one venue beating Bar Leone to the post was Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, described by 50 Best as “a prohibition era-inspired drinkery decked out in black, gold and plush velvet.” It also earned the top spot in 50 Best’s North America rankings. Rounding out the top three bars in the world was Sips, located in Barcelona (which also earned best bar in Europe status).

One other Hong Kong bar made the World’s 50 Best list: Coa, at number 18. The establishment, which opened in 2017, is a three-time topper of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Two other Asian bars made the top ten: Singapore’s Jigger & Pony at number 5, and Seoul’s Zest at number 9.

Macao had its own entry in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars list with the St. Regis Bar earning 22nd place. Judges hailed the St. Regis Bar as “an institution within the Macao cocktail scene.”