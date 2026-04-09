AI-Immersive shows to feature at Guangdong Fashion Week

The 37th Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session, themed “Salute to Dreams,” is scheduled to take place between 17 and 24 April in Guangzhou’s Panyu District. Over 60 activities are planned during the event, including AI-immersive runway shows and supply-demand matchmaking sessions.

Many original brands from the Greater Bay Area will make a collective debut. The opening show will be presented by the label Inman, featuring China’s first AI-immersive womenswear fashion show integrated with a “see now, buy now” instant retail experience, celebrating the brand’s 18th anniversary under the theme “Blooming All the Way.”

More than ten brands from Zhongshan will be organised for a group launch, adopting a “see now, sell now” model to boost consumption.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Glam rock ballet, Miffy in Guangzhou and more]

Cutting-edge technologies, new processes, materials and equipment from firms such as Jack Technology, Li-Gong Robot, Qihao Commercial Robot and Xunmeng AI Yunchang will be showcased, highlighting Guangdong’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and modern services.

Other key highlights include intangible cultural heritage fashion shows and online showrooms on Taobao Live and Douyin Mall to promote Guangdong goods on a global scale.

The main venue is Wanbo Fashion Square, with eight sub-venues including Panyu Industrial Economy Headquarters Park, Sihaicheng Mall, One Heung Kong and K11. Audiences can book show tickets and claim shopping coupons via the Guangdong Fashion Week (广东时装周) mini-programme.