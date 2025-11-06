Canton Fair wraps up after smashing attendance records

The 138th Canton Fair wound up in Guangzhou on Tuesday with record attendance and solid trade results, according to official statistics.

More than 310,000 overseas buyers from 223 countries and regions attended, up 7.5 percent from the spring session, while intended export deals totalled US$25.65 billion.

The number of buyers from Brazil grew by 33.2 percent compared with spring, while those from the European Union increased by 32.7 percent. Buyers from the US and the Middle East were up by 14 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively.

The fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, spanned 1.55 million square metres and hosted 550 buyer delegations, including major global retailers.

At its opening reception on 14 October, Stefan Hiergeist – country director of Lidl & Kaufland Asia – described the fair as a place where “every handshake and conversation can spark a partnership that redefines our business trajectory.”

Inaugurated in 1957, the Canton Fair is considered to be the biggest trade show in China, with the event scheduled twice a year in Guangzhou in the spring and autumn.